Takes off like a helicopter, flies like an airplane – that’s Manta Aircraft’s new breed of Hybrid-electric Vertical and Short Take-off and Landing (HeV/STOL) machines designed for speed, endurance, range and energy efficiency.

Manta is a high-tech engineering and design company engaged in the development of multipurpose aerial platforms and different models of hybrid-electric V/STOL vehicles for advanced air mobility.

Based on a unique aircraft platform architecture, Manta’s models aim to better connect regions, open new opportunities for aerial applications, and offer more efficient solutions to legacy operations.

Manta’s ANN multi-model aircraft can take-off and land vertically when needed, and also operate from very short airstrips with considerably higher payload. The machine’s hybrid propulsion consisting of a turbo generator and batteries allows exceptional performance in terms of long endurance and range while the airplane-like architecture allows high speed and climb performance in safe flying conditions.

The ANN2 is a two-seat model for personal air mobility with wide regional range at high speed. ANN4 is a fully carbon-fibre-structure air vehicle with four very comfortable seats for personal mobility, business travel and transport operations. ANN-DRONE is a fully carbon-fibre-structure high-performance drone, which can be controlled remotely or operated autonomously.

Image: Supplied