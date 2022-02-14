Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
manboom mascot hotel renders
shareShare

New hotel development springs up in Sydney's Mascot

Manboom Group has lodged additional development plans with Bayside Council for a new 588-room hotel, located near Sydney Airport.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
Architecture News & Editorial Desk

14 Feb 2022 1m read View Author

Manboom-hotel-development-application-Mascot-1732009143.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Manboom Group has lodged additional development plans with Bayside Council for a new 588-room hotel, located near Sydney Airport.

The development comprises two 12-storey buildings designed by PBD Architects to be located on Baxter Road in Mascot. The amended plans expand on a 13-storey, 301 room hotel which was previously approved in the same location.

manboom mascot hotel renders

The buildings include a podium that contains a lobby, porte-cochere, parking and a gym across the first three storeys. A number of cafes, billboards, footpaths and a communal rooftop area have also been earmarked for the site.

The application submitted by the billboard company indicates Manboom believes the site is ideal for a short-term accommodation precinct.

manboom mascot hotel renders

“It (the hotel proposal) is compatible with the existing commercial buildings and apartment buildings, as well as the future mixed use and residential character of the locality,” the application reads.

“The proposal will positively contribute to the quality and transitioning identity of the locality.”

Images: Bayside Council DA Tracker

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap