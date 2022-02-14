Manboom Group has lodged additional development plans with Bayside Council for a new 588-room hotel, located near Sydney Airport.

The development comprises two 12-storey buildings designed by PBD Architects to be located on Baxter Road in Mascot. The amended plans expand on a 13-storey, 301 room hotel which was previously approved in the same location.

The buildings include a podium that contains a lobby, porte-cochere, parking and a gym across the first three storeys. A number of cafes, billboards, footpaths and a communal rooftop area have also been earmarked for the site.

The application submitted by the billboard company indicates Manboom believes the site is ideal for a short-term accommodation precinct.

“It (the hotel proposal) is compatible with the existing commercial buildings and apartment buildings, as well as the future mixed use and residential character of the locality,” the application reads.

“The proposal will positively contribute to the quality and transitioning identity of the locality.”

Images: Bayside Council DA Tracker