A unique collaboration is helping vulnerable women make a fresh start in life as part of an Australian-first social enterprise that makes sustainable products using recycled ocean plastics.

Two Good Co and Charter Hall have begun installing 3,000 touch-free soap dispensers – made from recycled ocean waste – in offices around the country. Called Protect and Connect Soap, this initiative supports, empowers and employs women who have survived domestic violence and homelessness. Part of Two Good’s Work Work program, this social enterprise has helped 65 women rebuild their lives through on-the-job training and employment, while creating a locally-sourced, high-quality and sustainable soap and dispenser.

Protect and Connect Soap has already removed more than 1.25 tonnes of plastic from the ocean, while helping vulnerable women break free from the cycle of disadvantage and regain confidence.

A program that began 15 years ago for those less fortunate on the streets of Kings Cross is now a booming social enterprise, Two Good founder and CEO Rob Caslick said.

“I’m so proud of what Two Good is achieving for each of the women who have come to us for help. To date, we’ve provided more than 35,000 hours of paid employment through our Work Work program with the support of Charter Hall,” said Caslick.

“Our ongoing collaboration with Charter Hall has provided resources significant enough to give our most vulnerable women the love, support, independence and self-confidence to thrive beyond their adversity.

“Now, with the launch of Protect and Connect Soap, we are anticipating Two Good will be able to reach our target of employing 36 women in 2022, but we are planning to see this figure double in years to come.”

Charter Hall is now installing Protect and Connect Soap across its national office portfolio, including prime CBD addresses such as No.1 Martin Place and 333 George Street in Sydney, 130 Lonsdale Street in Melbourne, GPO Exchange in Adelaide and 175 Eagle Street in Brisbane. The partnership will also extend to a further 34 managed assets covering over 600,000 sqm of workspace across Charter Hall’s $23b office portfolio.

Charter Hall’s chief experience officer, Natalie Devlin said, “Together with our facilities management partner CBRE and Two Good Co, we are driving positive social outcomes, while providing an essential product for our tenant customers.”

“We look forward to extending our partnership with Two Good to supply its premium amenities across our office portfolio while supporting their critical Work Work, helping disadvantaged women in our communities.”

“Through our active partnership approach, we have the ability to enhance workplace experiences, provide widespread community and economic impacts and help change lives, for good. This extends to every aspect of our business, from major community partnerships with our tenant customers to the choice of amenities in our bathrooms and premium end-of-trip facilities,” said Devlin.

“We always ask ourselves; how do we have the greatest possible social benefit with the least impact on the earth? This partnership allows us to sustainably scale our programs while leaving a positive legacy for the environment. We couldn’t be more chuffed,” Caslick added.