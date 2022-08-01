Many cities worldwide are increasingly exploring the idea of introducing dedicated cycling lanes on city roads to reduce traffic congestion, improve air quality and encourage wellbeing. However, despite the traction that cycling for everyday transport has gained over the past few years, any plan to introduce a new cycle path is invariably opposed.

Arguing for the need for cycling lanes, landscape architect and urban designer, Dr Mike Harris of the UNSW School of Built Environment says it’s no contest when it comes down to their benefits.

“When you look what cycling infrastructure does for cities, whether it be for congestion or the climate, or people’s wellbeing, it’s clear it’s hugely beneficial in many ways,” says Dr Harris, who blames the opposition to cycling lanes on misconceptions about their impact on motorists.

Eases traffic congestion

“Cycling actually reduces congestion. You can move more people with bikes than you can with cars in less space.”

A study by the Greater London Authority shows bike lanes moved five times as many people per hour as car lanes. Locally, data from the NSW Roads and Maritime Services indicates cycleways in the City of Sydney carry more people in the morning peak hours than the adjacent car lanes of the same width.

“So much of our streets are already dedicated to cars,” Dr Harris says. “Separated cycle paths, in particular, ease congestion for those who need to use cars. So, if the goal is to reduce traffic congestion for cars in cities, then we need more cycling lanes, not less.”

“No one is suggesting that everybody should ride bikes all the time. It’s about taking a portion of the general population who want to cycle out of the car lanes. That, in turn, gives space back to those who do need to use their cars,” he says.

“Everyone talks about how much better traffic is in the school holidays. We could achieve that permanently with a network of separated bike paths.”

Positive impact on the environment

Commenting on the impact of cycleways on the environment, Dr Harris says that swapping car rides for cycling trips is also better for lowering greenhouse gas emissions, increasing air quality and mitigating urban heat.

Better for local business

Cycling lanes can also boost local businesses with a study from the University of Melbourne revealing how bike parking produced more revenue for businesses per hour than car parking.

“The research shows cyclists tend to spend more money locally,” Dr Harris says. “They buy things more frequently because they can easily stop and walk into a shop in a heartbeat.”

“Cycling infrastructure pays for itself. Every kilometre someone drives a car costs the economy. But every kilometre cycled is of economic benefit to the community.”

Road safety

Cycling lanes also improve traffic safety. “As rates of cycling increase, traffic accidents come down per capita, as more people become aware that cyclists are sharing the road. Having separate cycleways also improves cyclist safety and those numbers.”

However, a lack of safe cycling lanes is also impeding higher adoption of bicycles as a mode of transport. Therefore, having strong bicycle networks is critical to achieving a significant shift to cycling long-term.

“At least half of the population say they would like to ride a bike for at least some of their trips. However, they’re only going to do so if there is dedicated infrastructure,” Dr Harris says.

Funding cycling infrastructure

Cycling lane opponents often question how the new infrastructure will be funded.

“Funding for road infrastructure comes from general revenue, so everyone is paying for it whether you use it or not, including cyclists. It would be like asking pedestrians to pay a special tax for footpaths,” Dr Harris says.

A recent study by Dr Harris suggests that politics, rather than a lack of evidence, appears to be a key challenge to implementing more cycling infrastructure.

He says it is always essential to consult and work through the implementation of such projects with locals, referencing recent decisions from the City of Melbourne to halt bicycle lane development as counterproductive in the long run.

“Cities that now have cycling as a prominent mode of transport had to very consciously plan and deliver a bike network over a few decades. Now the benefits are clear: quieter, healthier and safer cities.”

Ultimately, Dr Harris says if we want people to return to city centres post-COVID, public spaces and street quality need to improve. And that means prioritising people.

“Certainly, better cycle infrastructure is central for that revival.”