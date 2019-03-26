Major milestone achieved on Adelaide GPO Exchange office tower

An official ‘topping out’ ceremony was conducted at the GPO Exchange office tower project on Franklin St., Adelaide to mark the completion of the highest point of the 20-storey building.

The ceremony was attended by the South Australian Premier Steven Marshall.

Overlooking Victoria Square, the $250 million HASSELL and Fitzpatrick and Partners-designed office building, which commenced construction in September 2017, has reached its height of 82m and is expected to be completed later this year.

Offering 24,500 square metres of office space, GPO Exchange will feature large light filled office spaces, and technology that supports a frictionless workday and creating a community within the building.

The project also includes the refurbishment and upgrade of the heritage-listed Telephone Exchange Building to provide additional boutique office and retail space that will be integrated with the GPO Exchange office tower.

Charter Hall managing director and group CEO David Harrison says, "Today marks a very important milestone for this transformative South Australian project, which will set a new benchmark for modern workplaces in the state, providing our tenant customers with an unrivalled work experience.

“The GPO development will further enhance the Charter Hall Prime Office Funds portfolio quality and total return metrics and deliver our Fund investors a coveted new Premium Grade office building in the Adelaide CBD core office precinct."

“With all projects of this size and scale, it is very much a team effort and we would like to officially thank our construction partner Built for its professional approach, safe track record and delivering on time and budget,” says Harrison.

Describing the delivery of the GPO Exchange project as a significant achievement for their South Australian business, Built managing director Brett Mason says the project has generated both economic benefits and skill development for South Australia.

Future tenants will include mining giant BHP, which has signed an agreement for a 10-year lease covering approximately 10,000sqm of the commercial office tower building and signage rights as well as the SA Attorney General’s Department, which has committed to a 12-year lease of approximately half of the office tower and will relocate its workforce currently based on Pirie St.

Charter Hall has further demonstrated their commitment to South Australia by developing, owning and managing a $120 million Metcash distribution centre at Gepps Cross.