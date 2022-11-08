Following its approval, the Western Sydney Cemetery Complex is set to be the city’s largest cemetery in 70 years.

Spanning 73 hectares, the Complex is located on Wallacia’s Greendale Road. It is estimated the new cemetery will be able to house 775,000 burial plots, which is around three quarters the size of Rookwood, Sydney’s biggest burial site.

The new cemetery complex will be the first built on crown land in 80 years. A NSW Government-commissioned report indicated that the entire country could run out of burial space in under two decades.

“The 11th hour statutory review into the cemetery sector has highlighted the extremely scarce supply of burial space in Sydney,” says Stonebridge Property Group’s Lincoln Blackledge.

“The critical shortage of cemetery permitted land has led to exponential growth in capital values, with relative performance exceptionally strong amidst macroeconomic downturns.”

The site sits 44 kilometres from Parramatta, 31 from Liverpool and 60 from Sydney’s CBD. Crucially, the site sits just eight kilometres from the future Western Sydney Airport. It is estimated the site will cost $105 million in total, with the concept plan including six mausoleums, a chapel, gatehouse, cafe and administrative space.

The burial plots will be delivered in a series of stages and is estimated to eventually host 15,000 funerals or cremation ceremonies a year.

Image: Stonebridge Property Group