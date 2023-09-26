The Master Plumbers Association (MPA) of New South Wales has denounced the recent decision by Canada Bay Council to investigate a plan to ban the use of natural gas for new builds in their municipality.

This decision, while well-intentioned says the MPA, “demonstrates a concerning lack of foresight and consideration for the well-being of their community, particularly in times of power shortages and emergencies.”

MPA NSW CEO Nathaniel Smith says that while, “Natural gas has long been a reliable energy source for home heating and cooking, offering a lifeline during blackouts and other power interruptions,” banning its use without a comprehensive plan for alternative energy sources, “risks leaving vulnerable members of the community without the means to stay warm in winter or cook essential meals when the power grid falters.”

He also says, “In times of emergency, such as severe weather events or grid failures, access to gas can be a critical resource, especially for the elderly, disabled, or those living on a fixed income. These residents may not have the financial means to invest in expensive alternative energy solutions like solar panels or battery storage, leaving them disproportionately affected by this gas ban.”

MPA NSW has urged Canada Bay Council to “reconsider its decision” and to “focus on a more balanced and inclusive approach to sustainability. It is essential to prioritise the needs of all residents, including those who may face significant challenges during extended power outages.”

‘We encourage the council to engage in constructive dialogue with industry experts, including plumbing and heating professionals, to explore safer and more environmentally friendly ways to use natural gas and transition towards greener energy sources without leaving anyone behind,” says the MPA.

Image: https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrewplarkin