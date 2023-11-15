A rezoning proposal spearheaded by the NSW Government could see more than 3,000 homes able to be constructed in Macquarie Park, which could see a number of public activations created for the growing north-west Sydney suburb.

The proposal includes the capacity for 3,060 new homes to be built, but developer concessions regarding build-to-rent could be made which could see that number skyrocket to over 5,000. Some eight hectares of new public open space, a multi-purpose indoor recreation facility, an entertainment, dining and recreation precinct, and connective walking and cycling parks are also included within the proposal.

The parcel of land that is the subject of the proposal fronts Shrimptons Creek and Lane Cove, Epping and Waterloo Roads, and is bounded by both the Macquarie University and Macquarie Park Metro Stations. It forms part of the wider Macquarie Park Innovation Precinct (MPIP) Place Strategy finalised by the Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) in 2022.

“We are constantly searching for ways to ease our housing crisis, and this proposal can help. The construction of homes in NSW has simply not kept pace with our population growth,” says Premier of NSW, Chris Minns.

“We need to take full advantage of the investments our state’s taxpayers make into public transport. Proposals like this are important to change the trajectory of the housing supply crisis.”

Paul Scully, Minister for Planning and Public Spaces, believes the proposed rezoning quadrant is located in a prime growth region.

“We need more housing in established areas to improve affordability, reduce infrastructure costs, and limit the burden on taxpayers. This rezoning is an opportunity to deliver more homes on the doorstep of the CBD and near well-connected public transport including the new Macquarie Park metro station,” he says.

“We want to see density in precincts like this be part of Sydney’s future, supporting homes and jobs that are accessible to everyone in the community.

“The precinct’s growth has the potential to provide a huge economic boost and secure Macquarie Park’s reputation as a world-class place for business, innovation, research, and education.

The proposal is now open for consultation, with the feedback received from the community and stakeholders to be taken into consideration to help inform the final plan. Community members will have until 10 December 2023 to have their say. For more information, click here.