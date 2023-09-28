School Infrastructure NSW has unveiled Architectus’ design concepts for the future Macquarie Park Primary School, which embody the government body’s ideal design language in the age of contemporary pedagogy.

The concept features renders of a modern learning environment that encourages collaboration amongst students and teachers, while outdoor teaching spaces, and connecting with Country and community also forms part of the concept.

Located within Frasers Property’s Midtown MacPark, the school will cater to 750 students which will account for anticipated enrolment demand, which is projected to triple by 2041.

"Our design process focused on ‘Extending the Playground’ for students, by providing access to outdoors on every level. The multi-level play space forms the building façade itself, by activating the school and placing play on display,” says Architectus Principal Alan J. Duffy.

Spanning six storeys, the building comprises flexible learning spaces, administration and staff facilities, canteen, multipurpose hall, library and covered outdoor learning areas. The rooftop, home to many of the sporting facilities required within a school, includes a running track, a perimeter net for ball games, table settings and performance stage.

The ground floor will comprise the hall, a covered outdoor learning area, climbing wall and garden of local plantations. A slide will even allow students to slip between the first and ground levels. Above, the second, third and fourth levels feature structured play and flexible outdoor teaching and learning spaces.

A brickwork facade which adorns the ground and first levels ensures congruence with the streetscape, in an effort to maintain a sense of human scale and fine grain. At the upper levels, transparency of the play spaces offers expansive views to and from the precinct green space for the local community.

“The elevated playgrounds maximise opportunities to connect students with the outdoors, promoting wellbeing for the school and local community,” Duffy says.

The project’s State Significant Development (SSD) application has been lodged with the Department of Planning and Environment.