Macquarie Data Centres has completed major upgrades to its Data Centre Campuses in Sydney and Canberra, helping government and enterprise customers expand their capacity and improve security posture and compliance.

The multi-million-dollar project includes the addition of two further ultra-secure zones to their Sydney and Canberra campuses plus significant power upgrades and increased operational efficiency to support new and existing customer growth.

The zones have been added to the fully sovereign provider’s data centres and meet the requirements of the highest levels of the Australian Federal Government’s Protective Security Policy Framework. The framework considers both the physical and cyber security standards which underpin Macquarie Data Centres’ operations.

The upgrades also increased rack capacity and expanded other secure zones in their campuses across Sydney and Canberra, all of which are ready for occupancy. This will help customers plan for additional capacity as they use more data-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence (AI).

“These upgrades give our local and international customers the capacity they need to scale their businesses and expand their Australian footprint,” says David Hirst, Group Executive, Macquarie Data Centres.

“Anyone who works in the data centre industry will know the level of planning, expertise and collaboration needed to undertake a project of this magnitude,” said Gavin Kawalsky, Head of Projects, Macquarie Data Centres.

