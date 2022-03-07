‘Design as a Human Right’ is the theme of MPavilion’s curated program of events, which will run throughout the month of March 2022.

MPavilion’s March program theme explores and celebrates the complex role of design within political, social and environmental dimensions. This month – the biggest of the 2021-22 season – MPavilion will host 40 free events including a dedicated series for Melbourne Design Week 2022.

MPavilion’s March program highlights

Melbourne Design Week 2022

As part of Melbourne Design Week’s 2022 program, MPavilion will host a range of events from Thursday 17 to Sunday 27 March, including the fifth annual BLAKitecture forum with Sarah Lynn Rees over three days from Monday 21 to Wednesday 23 March. This year’s forum will centralise Indigenous voices in conversations about architecture to create a manifesto outlining the steps we can take to Indigenise the built environment.

The Salon series

From Tuesday 15 to Thursday 17 March, The Salon series will see three talks exploring themes of intimacy and emotion, the politics of beauty, and the design of the salon. The long list of impressive speakers across each evening includes Melbourne-based writer and critic Brodie Lancaster, founder of Elvie’s Studio Ella B Rowe, makeup artist Kaydee Kyle-Taylor, writer and podcaster Maxine Tuyau, writer and historian Yves Rees, multidisciplinary creative Simona Castricum, and tattoo artist Daniele Lugli.

Designing the Night Club

A panel conversation hosted by Andee Frost, Designing the Night Club on Sunday 20 March, looks at the origins of club trends and how they make their way from a creative outlet to consumerism. Speakers include Dr Timothy Moore, Simona Castricum and Georgina O’Connor with DJ sets by Trendy Wendy and Garden Variety Deejay.

Kick, Push, Coast to a Better Future

Kick, Push, Coast to a Better Future on Saturday 26 March explores the social impact of skateboarding through a diverse range of skate panellists, each doing their bit to make the world a better place, one kick-push at a time.

Making Home

Closing out Melbourne Design Week, Making Home, from Sunday 27 March until Friday 1 April, highlights the critical issue of women in Australia who make up the fastest growing cohort of people experiencing homelessness or hardship. This installation includes a series of talks and workshops in collaboration with Tania Davidge, Samantha Donnelly, Fiona York, Dr Katrina Raynor and Sophie Dyring.

Future Homes: Designing Melbourne’s Next Apartments

On Monday 7 March, Future Homes: Designing Melbourne’s Next Apartments, a government initiative to facilitate better density development in the suburbs will see four architect teams present their design process and plans, followed by a panel discussion exploring the government’s role in making better housing available for more people.

MPavilion 2021 is open to the public until 24 April 2022. Please visit https://mpavilion.org/program/ for a detailed list of programs.