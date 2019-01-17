MPavilion extends events program to February

MPavilion has extended its program of free events until Sunday 17 February, 2019, wtih more talks, workshops, performances, installations and kid-friendly experiences to be held in the Queen Victoria Gardens, Southbank Arts Precinct. This extended program sees MPavilion, an initiative of the Naomi Milgrom Foundation, hosting its largest number of events since the inaugural program in 2014.

Over 500 international and Australian guests from a range of disciplines, including design and architecture, art, science and technology, have been part of the MPavilion 2018/19 program, drawing over a record 120,000 visitors so far to the MPavilion 2018 designed by Barcelona-based architect Carme Pinós of Estudio Carme Pinós.

Some highlights of the February program:

MPavilion will host international guests Ece Tankal from Barelona, and Carmen Aguilar Wedge London, of Hyphen-Labs—representing an international team of women of colour working at the intersection of technology, art and science, for three special events

Global trend specialist Chris Sanderson of The Future Laboratory will come from London to present a talk on Branded Cities supported by QICGRE

MPavilion’s MRELAY series will gather leading thinkers and doers for its final tag-team talk, The future is gender-neutral design

MPavilion’s Writer in Residence Maddee Clark will host a workshop for First Nations writers

Esther Anatolitis, executive director of the National Association for the Visual Arts, will host a day-long critical workshop for artists

Monash University’s SensiLab will present a performance using sounds recorded beneath MPavilion throughout the season

“It was an incredibly easy decision to extend the 2018/19 program, making it our biggest season to date," says Naomi Milgrom AO, Founder of the Naomi Milgrom Foundation.

"We couldn’t be happier that more and more people from a range of sectors and cultural backgrounds want to share and enjoy MPavilion. It further proves to us that MPavilion serves a community need as a place to come together and share ideas in the heart of the city.”

Click here to see more details about the program.

Pictured: Carme Pinós and Naomi Milgrom AO at the opening of MPavilion 2018. Photography by Timothy Burgess