MPavilion 2019 program highlights

The Naomi Milgrom Foundation has released the MPavilion 2019 events program. Designed by Pritzker Architecture Prize laureate Glenn Murcutt, MPavilion will be open to the public from 14 November 2019 to 22 March 2020.

This year's program includes over 400 free events, including talks, workshops, performances, kid-friendly experiences, community projects and installations. The program is inspired by Murcutt's 50-year practice, exploring ideas of Australian design and identity, cultural collaboration, earth and climate and knowledge sharing.

Program highlights

MPavilion hosts the Victorian Premier’s Design Awards on Wed 20 Nov in a private ceremony.

on Wed 20 Nov in a private ceremony. On Thu 21 Nov, 6.15–7.15, Christopher Boots presents a special edition of its Design Thinkers series in which local designers discuss their practice.

series in which local designers discuss their practice. BLAKitecture: Cultural Protocols starts MPavilion’s monthly Indigenous architecture forum on Mon 25 Nov, 6.15–7.15pm.

starts MPavilion’s monthly Indigenous architecture forum on Mon 25 Nov, 6.15–7.15pm. On Tue 26 Nov, 6.15–7.15pm, architecture studio Edition Office considers the NGV contemporary gallery design competition with the panel Forever Now: On Designing a Home for Contemporary Art .

. Sat 14 Dec is a whole day led and curated by young people who responded to MPavilion’s inaugural call to action for collaborators aged 15–25 years old.

On Tue 17 Dec, 6.15–7.15pm, MPavilion’s Indigenous design forum continues with BLAKitecture: Footscray Project.

Murcutt will appear and be honoured in a number of events throughout the season. On Sat 16 Nov, 3.30–4.30pm, Glenn will join MPavilion founder Naomi Milgrom AO and journalist Virginia Trioli in conversation; later that evening, 8–10pm, will be a screening of Catherine Hunter’s acclaimed documentary, Glenn Murcutt: Spirit of Place. Murcutt will also appear in conversation with architect Shelley Penn at the Melbourne School of Design on Wed 13 Nov, 7–8pm and on Sat 23 Nov, 1–3pm, the Murcutt Unbuilt VR Tour with architect Nick Sissons gives visitors a virtual reality exploration of unrealised Murcutt projects.