MODE designs iconic western Sydney community centre

The newly completed Julia Reserve Youth and Community Centre, a multi-use piece of community infrastructure was designed by MODE’s Sydney studio.

The 1300sqm centre will service the needs of Oran Park Town residents, a growing neighbourhood in Western Sydney, while providing a facility with youth focussed activity rooms for both events and engagement programs.

The centre will also act as a recreation space for the community with a 190-seat Cultural Activity Room and auditorium available to be utilised by both local business and residents for formal and informal events, and office and meeting space available for short and long-term bookings.

MODE says it developed a design in order to create a sense of continuity between the development and its surrounding environment, a modern, playful and dynamic design.

Situated directly adjacent to the youth precinct and skate park, the centre provides a visual connection for those transitioning through the forecourt, the brightly coloured ‘pink ribbon’ that wraps the frontage on both sides, a throwback to the history of the Oran Park Raceway, mimicking the curved racetrack.

“We needed the design to be modern, yet youthful and flexible to encourage use of the facility by the whole community. In delivering a youth focussed centre where rooms could be utilised for programs such as dance, drama and martial arts, we also provided spaces that are flexible in use for both sporting and community groups, and private events.”

says Paul Oreshkin, director, MODE Sydney.

Operable walls were incorporated in the event spaces and meeting rooms to maximise natural light and ventilation, while also providing additional flexibility of use and a seamless integration between indoor and outdoor spaces, the design allowing for all meeting and event areas to function independently.

The centre has been designed to be an asset for the residents and youth of Oran Park Town, providing a platform for events and engagement programs for years to come.

Image: Supplied