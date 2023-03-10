How 2000-year-old construction methods are still driving train stations into the future

What would a Roman soldier in A.D 43, a builder during Japan’s 1603-1867 Edo period, and a designer taking on today's world housing crisis have in common? Modern Methods of Construction.

Whether used to assemble a fort on the grassy fields of Britain during The Roman Conquest, out of necessity to rebuild wooden houses across Japan after one of the Edo periods’ 43 devastating fires, or to design and deliver affordable homes in the future, Modern Methods of Construction (MMC) have been propelling the design and construction industry forward for centuries.

MMC is an ancient concept. (Image by Woods Bagot)

On the rise: MMC today.

The methods of offsite construction used today – such as prefabrication, modular design, preassembly, and Design for Manufacture and Assembly (DfMA) – all fall under today’s definition of Modern Methods of Construction (MMC). MMC is also inclusive of near-site and on-site pre-manufacturing, process improvements and technology applications, encompassing many sophisticated practices that streamline how we approach built work.

The social, economic, and environmental benefits MMC delivers are unignorable. Considering that today’s ambitious global sustainability targets will not allow the wasteful behaviour of our past to continue [1], MMC is the right way forward because it reduces pollution, waste, and material use.

MMC offers many social, economic, and environmental benefits. (Image by Woods Bagot)

Economically, MMC delivers more for the same investment. The possibilities this opens up has wide appeal to the pockets and imaginations of investors, designers, and builders alike because the process delivers on consistency, easy maintenance, and dis-and re-assembly without adding exorbitant costs.

Broader adoption of MMC also has the potential to widen our supply chains in ways that create possibility for smaller and minority-owned businesses. Local companies and jobs would benefit from this increased demand and agility – creating a scenario in which these companies could invest in the tools they need to continue to grow a fairer supply chain.

MMC and Rail.

With the number of public transport users expected to reach 4,477.2m users by 2026 [2], the use of MMC in rail must rise. If the industry can harness the agility, consistency, and quality of these methods, then we can create safe, sustainable, and efficient stations that are just as beautiful and responsive to place as anything constructed completely onsite.

Estação da Luz, São Paulo. Designed by English Architect Henry Driver, the building was first assembled in Glasgow and then disassembled, shipped to São Paulo to serve its purpose, which it has done for over 100 years.

Train stations are well suited to MMC and already boast many pioneering examples. Brazil’s Estação da Luz (1901) was built in Glasgow, disassembled, and then reassembled in Sao Paulo and the Great Western Railway (1904) used simple, prefabricated ‘pagodas’ clad in corrugated iron to serve as shelters on lightly used stations across Britain.

Prefabricated shelter at Denham Golf Club station, along the Great Western Railway

MMC must become the norm in rail. Although broad adoption has been slow – due to perceived lack of maturity in the market [3] and historical concerns about limited flexibility, quality, supplier issues, and long lead time [4] – hefty advancements mean we’re due to harness it. This can be approached in three ways:

Early and equal commitment. Combine MMC with traditional construction methods. Using MMC elements to create narratives.

Commit early and equally.

The sheer scale of projects within the transport sector requires a substantial commitment to MMC from all parties from the project’s conception. Success requires expertise in procurement, a strong emphasis on BIM plans, commitment to an integrated digital model, and robust process management – all combined with a detailed and well communicated program that includes clear sequencing of information. Put simply, the entire project team needs to be in sync from the start.

Designed with John McAslan + Partners and Laing O’Rourke on behalf of Sydney Metro, Sydney’s Central Station used a direct approach to MMC within the project’s design methodology. This minimised on-site construction, avoided disruption, improved safety for customers and builders, reduced waste, and maintained better product and quality control. Contractually agreed on-site ‘possession times’ for the install of major modifications or installations of MMC components in the live rail environment meant quick installation and minimal customer disruption. Safe and sustainable, this ‘all in’ approach saved time and was an intelligent use of financial, material, and social resources.

Construction underway at Sydney Central Station, designed by Woods Bagot in collaboration with John McAslan + Partners and Laing O'Rourke on behalf of Sydney Metro.

A balanced method.

Great design is empathetic, but a perceived problem with MMC is that the use of standardised parts denies a project the sense of identity that is required for an empathetic space. Rail stations are vital placemaking opportunities for cities and towns, required to foster connection, belonging and delight, and therefore, the importance of identity in this sector cannot be overstated.

To remedy this de-characterisation, designers and architects need to be precise about where MMC processes are employed. Beyond the parts that commuters use, train stations have an astonishing amount of unseen infrastructure that can deeply benefit from the consistency, flexibility, and easy maintenance provided by MMC. In every rail project, there’s ample room for customisation and standardisation – and no need to sacrifice the gains of either.

To deliver the best experience for commuters and locals, Sydney Metro’s Crows Nest Station needed a unique identity and a design that could be easily maintained, repaired, and upgraded over its lifetime. These needs were met with a balance of MMC and traditional methods.

MMC was employed at Crows Nest for the station’s precast concrete beams – some of which weigh upwards of 65 tonnes – that were fabricated offsite and installed via crane. This made construction safer, more sustainable and cost-effective by reducing the need for propping and formwork and decreasing material waste. The beams and other MMC elements can be easily replaced and quickly repaired, reducing the risk of excessive station shutdown periods and allowing commutes to go uninterrupted.

Crows Nest demonstrates how MMC can be used in the foundation of a project without detracting from the design techniques that establish identity. The MMC elements of the station are woven with traditionally constructed elements, exposed brickwork and tessellated tiling, to create a unique sense of place that draws on the area’s historic architecture.

Sydney Metro Crows Nest Station

Creating a visual narrative.

As well as being used for elements that are inconspicuous to the public, MMC can also be used to create a cohesive visual language for commuters. Done mindfully, the repeated use of recognisable MMC materials and elements can impart a sense of belonging.

Crows Nest Station reinforces its identity with MMC via the use and arrangement of prefabricated hybrid elements including precast concrete and brick cladding modules, steel and brick facade systems, modular steel cladding arrangements, and exposed precast structural elements – building a recognisable spatial narrative that celebrates the intersection of infrastructure and community.

Sydney Metro Crows Nest Station

Similarly, Sydney Metro Central Station uses MMC elements such as engineered sandstone (GRC) panelling, lift structures, roof cassettes, and precast brick art panels work to create a sense of familiarity.

MMC elements meet traditional construction in the form of engineered sandstone (GRC) panelling at Sydney Metro Central Station

These cost-effective and beautiful ‘kits’ of recognisable MMC elements demonstrate how stations can optimise the use of MMC to create a clear visual narrative across the user journey. They can also be easily dis- and re-assembled for repair or reuse.

An MMC future.

Increasing the use of MMC in rail today will improve our tomorrow. Rather than being in opposition, a human-centred design approach requires the industry to commit to harnessing MMC for a safer, fairer, and more sustainable future.

By John Prentice, Principal, Transport Sector Leader - Woods Bagot

Main image: Sydney Central Station, designed with John McAslan + Partners and Laing O’Rourke on behalf of Sydney Metro.

