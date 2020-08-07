MAKE architects assembles prefab house in NZ in only four days

MAKE architects has assembled a prefabricated farmland house on-site in Karangahake, New Zealand, in only four days.

In developing the project, the architects avoided wasteful and arduous construction processes, and focused on cost-saving, sustainable solutions.

The simple, quiet dwelling employs carefully selected materials and finishes, weathertight linings and smart ventilation systems that all together lead the way towards an architecture that leaves the landscape untouched.

Perched on a hilltop surrounded by the Karangahake forests and the Kaimai Ranges, the residence by MAKE Architects signifies ‘a return to our collective necessities of shelter, gathering and freedom’.

The farmland home is designed to highlight the importance of the surrounding environment and allow residents to enjoy quiet family moments.

On the outside, an exterior terrace offers views of the natural landscape, while the ‘outdoor room’, a protected in-between space, connects the eastern and western sides.

The ‘outdoor room’ is complete with soft filtered light that enters from a skylight on the roof, while a large barn slider closes one off to a sense of solitude towards the forest below.

Inside, warm cross-laminated-timber floors, along with fully lined ply walls and ceiling, create a cosy enclosed atmosphere reminiscent of classic tramping huts.

‘We wanted to create an intimate and easy family home, complete with mezzanine loft space for impromptu friends and family,’ says MAKE Architects.