MAD designs proposal for 2024 Paris Olympics’ Aquatic Centre

MAD Architects has revealed its design proposal for the Aquatic Centre for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Envisioning the sports facility as an urban public artwork, showcasing the beauty and hope of Paris, the proposal was created in collaboration with three French architectural studios, Jacques Rougerie Architecture, Atelier Phileas Architecture, and Apma Architecture.

Led by Ma Yansong, MAD Architects was invited to participate in the international competition to design the Aquatic Centre for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

One of two large structures to be built for the Olympics, separated by a high-speed road and linked by a pedestrian bridge, the Aquatic Center will host the opening and closing ceremonies of the Paris 2024.

In fact, most of the 36 venues set for the event will be housed in existing or temporary infrastructure, following the committee’s wish to host the games as carbon neutral as possible.

Located in the Saint-Denis district of Paris, adjacent to the Stade de France, the Aquatic Center imagined by MAD, appears to be floating.

Actually, the translucent curved building “changes with the sunlight and the sky, like ripples”. The façade, a 360-degree projection screen, the largest display interface of public art in the region, will display information and provide live broadcasts of on-going events inside.

In addition, during the day, natural light infiltrates the white curtain wall, generating a continuous play of light and shadow.

Initially designed to accommodate 5,000 spectators, the center can be easily transformed after the Olympics to host half its capacity.

Aligned with the committee’s environmental considerations, 70% of the intervention is constructed from wood, and relies largely on renewable energies, minimizing the project’s carbon footprint.

Moreover, “solar panels contribute to reducing light and energy consumption; and rainwater collection systems recycle water to irrigate integrated landscaping that covers an area of 6000 sqm”.