Lysaght sponsors Australia by Design: Architecture

For the third year running, Lysaght is a major sponsor of Australia by Design: Architecture (ABD), Channel Ten’s celebration of the local architectural industry.

The first episode of the new series debuted on August 4.

As in the first two series, this year ABD includes six half-hour episodes. However, unlike previous years – in which architectural projects were presented on a state-by-state basis – this year each episode showcases projects from around the country that best exemplify excellence in architectural design.

Judged by a panel that includes leading building and construction suppliers, the best project from each week goes through to the final episode where the ‘Best of the Best’ will be announced.

This year ABD welcomes Jamie Durie as host. First introduced to Australians as host of Backyard Blitz, Durie has since hosted over 52 primetime design shows around the world. A committed environmentalist, in 2013 he was awarded Order of Australia for services to the environment and design.

Reaching 1.4 million viewers (up 24 percent on its inaugural series), the 2018 series of Australia by Design: Architecture was a clear success for Channel 10.

On top of this impressive growth, as the Series Two winner The Willinga Park Equestrian Centre by Cox Architecture illustrates, the program successfully shone a light on this country’s best architectural projects. It provided Australia’s talented architects and designers the recognition they deserved.

Blake Tasker, Lysaght marketing manager, welcomes the series and says Lysaght is delighted to be involved once again.

“As a member of the ABD judging panel last year, I was struck not just by the quality of the projects featured but by the human stories behind each project. I feel fortunate to have been invited to return in the same role for this new series and look forward to see what new creative directions this year’s projects take,” he says.

Australia by Design: Architecture 2019 is screened on Channel 10. The series can also be seen on TEN BOLD (formally ONE) from August 10 in metropolitan markets and the WIN Network throughout regional Australia.