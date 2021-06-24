Logo
Lyons-designed melanoma research centre taking shape in Melbourne
Lyons-designed melanoma research centre taking shape in Melbourne

Alfred Health, a leading provider of public healthcare services, has submitted plans to the City of Melbourne for a new skin cancer research and treatment centre in Melbourne.
Lyons-designed-skin-cancer-centre-in-Melbourne-1732010079.png

Alfred Health, a leading provider of public healthcare services, has submitted plans to the City of Melbourne for a new skin cancer research and treatment centre in Melbourne.

Located at 545 St Kilda Road to the west of The Alfred Hospital, the proposed Victorian Melanoma and Clinical Trials Centre designed by Lyons Architects has been planned as a world-class dedicated facility for the early detection and prevention of skin cancers including melanoma as well as advanced clinical research through the innovative national clinical trial network, ‘Trial Hub’. In addition to multidisciplinary care of patients living with melanoma, this facility will create the opportunity for research driven by patient need.

According to Alfred Health, the new medical research and education environment will make a positive impact on the lives of many Australians and help further the national and international cancer research effort.

The six-level building will have the first three levels dedicated to patient care while the fourth and fifth floors will house the research and administration facilities.

The project is a partnership between the Victorian State Government, the Australian Commonwealth Government and The Alfred Foundation as well as Monash University.

Lyons, which has considerable experience in designing healthcare projects, will work alongside landscape architecture practice Rush Wright Associates on the facility.

Subject to approval, works onsite are due to commence in mid-late 2021 with the facility expected to be operational by 2024.

