Multi-award-winning British designer Kelly Hoppen, celebrated American designer Nate Berkus and reputed Paris-based design firm Jouin Manku have collaborated with British architect Tom Wright of WKK on the design of the newest luxury cruise ship recently unveiled by Celebrity Cruises.

Celebrity Beyond, the third ship in the company’s industry-transforming ‘new luxury’ Edge Series, redefines the new luxury travel experience, with the design focussed on giving guests endless opportunities to disconnect from the world while simultaneously reconnecting with the wondrous world around them.

Inspired by a vision to take the cruise industry into the next era of luxury, Celebrity Cruises president and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo assembled a dream team of modern lifestyle icons to bring to life extraordinary experiences that allow guests to connect with each other, the sea, and their journey.

“Celebrity Cruises has always been an innovator at sea, and now we have challenged the status quo with a vessel that goes beyond expectations, beyond imagination,” said Lutoff-Perlo.

Lead architect Tom Wright, who has also designed the world-famous Burj Al Arab Hotel, has expanded the exterior spaces on Celebrity Beyond, transforming them into serene outward-facing sanctuaries leveraging endless ocean vistas and breath-taking panoramas of the extraordinary places the ship will visit. By extending the ship’s length by 20 metres and raising the height to 17 decks, Wright’s design allows for outdoor spaces such as The Retreat, the Resort Deck, and the Rooftop Garden to be reimagined to suit the needs of today’s traveller.

The main open deck, 40 percent larger than on previous Edge Series ships, features an enormous living Rooftop Garden designed by Hoppen and includes increased seating offering new private nooks and more spaces for movie watching, enjoying live music and outdoor dining at the expanded Rooftop Grill. Two spectacular floating pools cantilevered six and a half feet over the side of the ship, take guests beyond the water’s edge.

Celebrity Cruises’ Edge Series design ambassador Nate Berkus turned designer to imagine one of the most anticipated venues on Celebrity Beyond – the Sunset Bar – where he created a chic, Moroccan-inspired escape reminiscent of a modern-day Casablanca, in a space nearly twice as large as previous iterations.