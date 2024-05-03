IHG and Kokoda Property have confirmed that the hotel portion of the developer’s Cottee Parker-designed Skyring Terrace precinct will soon become Queensland’s first-ever Kimpton Hotel, bringing a seldom seen sense of luxury to the inner Brisbane suburb of Teneriffe.

The 155-key hotel will feature a number of architecturally designed rooms and suites, plus a marquee suite for celebrities and VIPs. Regarded as a lifestyle hotel, the Kimpton outpost will comprise a 200-seat restaurant and bar on the 14th floor, a wellness spa, fitness centre, infinity pool and multi-purpose event space.

Kokoda Property Founder and Managing Director, Mark Stevens says the partnership between developer and hotelier is the perfect match for the precinct and wider city.

“The Kimpton brand was the ideal choice for, and will be the centrepiece of, our striking Teneriffe development. The brand’s lifestyle centric positioning, design and playful guest experiences will fit perfectly into this exciting and unique pocket of Brisbane,” he says.

“We’re excited to play a part in the transformation of the historic suburb of Teneriffe from its industrial origins into one of the trendiest suburbs of Brisbane. It’s a popular year-round hub for fitness and is set to get even better with Skyring Terrace to connect Brisbane’s famed riverwalk between Teneriffe and New Farm and become the cultural heartbeat of the lively area.”

When complete, Skyring Terrace will boast three towers that will consist of 380 apartments and 5,000 sqm of retail, co-working and hospitality offerings, plus the 155-key Kimpton Hotel. The proposed ground floor’s layout is characterised by a large plaza, an extended riverwalk, and multiple laneways to improve pedestrian movement, business activity, and urban vibrancy.

Cottee Parker says the riverfront site – the last of its kind in the neighbourhood – will bridge the gap between the historic urban fabric of Teneriffe and the new modern precincts located adjacent.

Construction is due to begin in 2025 with completion scheduled for 2028.