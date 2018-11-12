Luxury dome designed to boost tourism in regional NSW

Faraway Domes is the first luxury dome accommodation in NSW, according to owners Jamie and Belinda Munsie.

Set on a 9,000 acre working beef and sheep property in Warialda, NSW, the idea behind Faraway Domes is to offer guest luxury accommodation with minimal carbon footprint in a unique and private environment.

“The dry conditions have taken a toll on the district, but this project has brought our family together at one of the toughest times in our history on the property. It’s also provided a good distraction from the dry conditions and given our family hope for the future,” says Belinda, co-owner of Faraway Domes.

Developed to attract more visitors to the region and boost local tourism while preserving nature, Faraway Domes is an east facing, self-contained private geodesic dome structure designed to house two people. The structure is the first of its kind in New South Wales, featuring a luxurious king size four poster bed, open plan living and kitchen area, private bathroom and four-meter high elevated deck with private outdoor bath.

The structure's design is the result of Belinda's research - she was looking for a unique style of accommodation that would be easy to construct, financially viable and offer a unique experience to guests. She discovered the geodesic dome structure was becoming popular around the world in various climates.

Significant efforts were made to reduce the dome's impact on the environment, including the establishment of the eco-friendly wastewater system and off-grid power supply. The result is a structure that encapsulates the ethos of modernity, environmental awareness and luxurious simplicity, say Jamie and Belinda Munsie.