Luvly O – the new electric microcar designed for urban commutes

It’s electric, weighs just 400kg, and comes flat-packed in a box. Introducing the Luvly O – the latest entrant on the e-mobility scene that aims to transform urban transport with a mini electric vehicle that’s not only minimalist in design but also in energy consumption.

“Designed in Sweden for urban life everywhere” is how Luvly, the Stockholm-based technology company that specialises in ultra-sustainable light urban vehicles (LUVs), describes the new electric microcar.

Designed by Joachim Nordwal, Luvly O promises best-in-class safety, sustainability and simplicity. Based on what the company calls ‘slow formula racing tech’, this micro EV features a sandwich composite safety shell and energy absorbers added to the outside to ensure the passengers are well protected. At 2,700mm L x 1,530mm W x 1,440mm H, Luvly O is a compact, lightweight urban vehicle ideal for city traffic.

According to its makers, every aspect of Luvly O from its materials to its production and distribution process is geared towards minimising its environmental impact – the car consumes up to 80% less energy across production, shipping and use (6kWh/100km) compared with standard EVs. All parts of the EV are recyclable.

Battery charging is simplified with an innovative two-battery swap system. The EV can be driven for 100km on a full charge and has a top speed of 90km/hr. In keeping with the lightweight design, each battery weighs just 15kg.

Taking the sustainability theme further, Luvly O will be supplied flat-packed and distributed to micro-factories at various locations for assembly before delivery to the buyer, reducing the ecological impact of manufacture and transport.