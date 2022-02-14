Taronga Zoo’s reptiles will soon have a new place to call home, with the NSW Government giving the green light for a purpose-built Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Centre in Mosman.

The brand-new facility will replace the zoo’s popular Reptile World, also known as the Serpentaria, which will soon be demolished to make way for a new on-site Wildlife Hospital.

Minister for Planning and Homes Anthony Roberts says the centre will be a drawcard for tourists and locals, giving them the opportunity to meet an array of reptiles and frogs and learn about the zoo’s conservation work to protect species now and for generations to come.

“Taronga is such an important part of Sydney, not only in its role of providing care for more than 4,000 animals but also in being an amazing place for the public to explore and learn about the natural world.”

“It will bring guests eye to eye with unbelievable animals, help spark a connection and inspire action for years to come.”

“This new centre will ensure the ongoing welfare of some special and uniquely Australian species, such as the critically endangered Bellinger River Snapping Turtle and iconic Corroboree Frog,” he says.

Construction will begin in mid-year and will create around 800 design, project management, and construction jobs, helping fuel the state’s economic recovery.

Image: NSW gov't