Low Carbon Living conference in Adelaide

Local and international low carbon experts will gather at the Adelaide National Wine Centre on 19-20 November to discuss the latest CRC for Low Carbon Living (CRCLCL) research.

Topics include:

Urban Heat Island mitigation to cool our cities

Blockchain technology for solar energy sharing and pricing

Low carbon tourism

The world-first trial of geopolymer concrete ocean barricades

Low carbon schools and precincts

Suggested changes to the National Construction Code

Low carbon construction materials

Cool roofs for large buildings

Energy efficient pool pumps

Low carbon wastewater treatment

Engaging communities to take low carbon action\

International speakers include: Professor Brian Collins, Professor of Engineering Policy at University College London and Director of the International Centre for Infrastructure Futures, and Professor Ivo Martinac – Professor and Chair, Building Services and Energy Systems KTH Royal Institute of Technology Sweden. Both will share their expert knowledge and experience on delivering low to zero carbon urban environments from a policy and practice perspective.

Australian keynote speakers include: The Hon Mark Butler, MP - Shadow Minister for Climate Change and Energy and Labor Member for Port Adelaide, The Hon David Speirs MP – SA Minister for Environment and Water South Australian and State Member for Black, Dr Jemma Green – Co-founder and Chair of Power Ledger and Richard Turner, SIMEC ZEN Energy.

An Adelaide focused industry breakfast entitled Visions for a Carbon Neutral Adelaide will also be held at 7am on 20 November. The full Forum program and more details about the event are available here.