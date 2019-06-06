London studio wins Eiffel Tower park redesign competition

The City of Paris has selected British landscape architecture studio Gustafson Porter + Bowman to redesign the surrounds of the iconic Eiffel Tower in time for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

The London studio has been engaged to transform over 100 acres around the Eiffel Tower into the largest public green space in Paris.

The Grand Site Tour Eiffel project, launched last year by the City of Paris, had sought ideas to redesign the areas around the Eiffel Tower with a view to reduce overcrowding, improve accessibility and enhance the experience for visitors. Gustafson Porter + Bowman’s submission was chosen from the shortlisted entries, which also included designs by Koz Architects, Amanda Levete and Agence Ter.

Gustafson Porter + Bowman's proposal for the famous landmark, titled OneE involves the creation of a green corridor with the Eiffel Tower at the centre of a line that will connect the Place du Trocadéro, the Palais de Chaillot, the Pont d’Iéna, the Champ de Mars and the Ecole Militaire.

The reimagined spaces will include a new amphitheatre of greenery at the Trocadéro to restore space to pedestrians, the Pont d’Iéna bridge reincarnated as a green promenade, a new landscaping scheme in the Champ de Mar with two new squares and raised lawns, and new public space around the Varsovie Fountains. The parks around the Eiffel Tower will include new trees to improve the biodiversity of the area.

The first stage of the ambitious project is due to be completed ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Images by MIR and Gustafson Porter + Bowman