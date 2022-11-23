The Australian Institute of Architecture’s awards program for Newcastle saw a Mereweather brewhouse handed the AIA’s Newcastle Medal, the region’s most prestigious architectural honour.

Designed by Prevalent, the Modus Operandi Brewery (pictured top, below) features rammed earth walls and soaring brewery tanks and is sat within an urban infill area.

“Modus Operandi Brewery is a wonderfully conceived juxtaposition of hospitality venue, brewery experience and production facility,” says Jury Chair Cherry Parsons.

“Cleverly blurring the lines between internal and external space, and patron and production space through the use of giant polycarbonate clad sliding doors, the architects have delivered a unique and varied patron experience whilst seamlessly facilitating complex production requirements.”

The brewhouse utilises 100 percent green energy, with materials adaptively reused from the existing space. As well as the Newcastle Medal, the Prevalent-designed project won the top award and the Commercial Architecture Award and was also commended in the Sustainability category and the ColorbondÒ Award for Steel Architecture.

Three Newcastle homes were handed Residential awards, with Peter Stutchbury Architecture’s Sacred Mountain House (pictured below) and Derive Architecture & Design’s JL House taking out the Residential Architecture - Houses (New) category.

Sacred Mountain House is described as “a true oasis, perfectly oriented to capture the changes in seasons as well as the daily rhythm of the environment in which this home is sited” by the Jury.

Rammed earth walls protect Sacred Mountain House from the elements. Upon arrival from an elevated vantage point, the diagram of the courtyard house is revealed, with a clear point of entry inviting occupants into the space. JL House (pictured below) was lauded as a highly considered, wonderful example of a compact infill project in Newcastle’s inner suburbs.

Curious Practice’s Aija’s House won the Residential Houses (Alterations and Additions) Award, with the Jury commending Curious for their fresh approach to sustainable design.

“It is a study of how to holistically improve a home and life, without major building (de)construction,” the Jury statement reads.

“The alterations set an example for ongoing architectural practice, and an approach to improve everyday housing stock.”

