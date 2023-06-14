Melbourne’s largest public cemetery project in over a century will be guided by the collective expertise of Architectus, Aurecon, McGregor Coxall and Greenshoot Consulting, following the conclusion of an International Design Competition.

Located at Harkness, Melton, the project will deliver much-needed burial sites at a time when it is becoming a point of concern. The respective firms have been appointed by the Greater Metropolitan Cemeteries Trust (GMCT) to design the cemetery’s first stage, a 128-hectare greenfield site located adjacent to Gilgai Woodlands Nature Conservation Reserve in Melbourne's west.

In keeping with Architectus’ recent projects, the design is deeply connected to Country, embracing the local Wurundjeri culture. The three fundamentals of circular economy – regeneration, resilience and sustainability, will guide much of the design process.

“Cemeteries are one of the few places in urban areas that bring so many communities, histories, belief systems and lives together in harmony, to respectfully reflect and meaningfully celebrate what is important to them,” says GMCT CEO Andrew Erikson.

“GMCT’s cemetery project at Harkness is firmly rooted in our values of compassion, respect, integrity, and sustainability. It will provide the communities in that region the same social value as all our sites – a place dedicated in perpetuity to remembrance, thoughtfully designed and supported by dedicated staff.”

McGregor Coxall Associate Director Miranda Wilkinson says a community and people-centric design is crucial for outstanding design outcomes.

“Cemeteries serve as mirrors of our culture and communities, reflecting our ideas of nature and social norms. As designers and custodians of the land at Harkness, we have a responsibility to make a truly positive change for the community and environment.

“McGregor Coxall is excited to be part of such an illustrious consortium and looks forward to working with GMCT to deliver Stage 1 of Harkness Cemetery and Parklands.”

Architectus Group Director, Communities, Mark van den Enden, says a number of contemporary activations will enhance the collective experiences of families who will grieve for their loved ones at the site.

“Our masterplan reimagines what a cemetery can be – beyond a sanctuary for families to grieve, we’ve created an innovative, multi-use public space that includes recreational sites, retail venues, and parklands all aimed at welcoming the community and celebrating life.”

“Working closely with our esteemed consortium members, we’ve addressed broader challenges of climate change, population density and public demand for more open, diverse, and inclusive public spaces.”