The heritage-listed Paragon Cafe in Katoomba, NSW continues to be in a state of disrepair, five years after it was closed following a dispute between the owners of the cafe and the building.

The Paragon Cafe is an iconic institution in NSW’s Blue Mountains region, with a rich cultural heritage and multi-faceted history. Established in 1916 by Zacharias Simos, an immigrant from the Greek island of Kythera, the cafe – featuring an art deco style – grew into a popular, internationally known restaurant and confectionery destination.

However, the cafe was forced to shut its doors in 2018 when the business’ current owner, Robyn Parker was unable to negotiate a fresh lease with the building’s owner, the Sydney-based Consett Investments Pty Ltd., represented by solicitor John Landerer, with the dispute centred on the building’s maintenance. Parker, who had bought the cafe in 2011, was also instrumental in getting the place listed in the State Heritage Register.

Five year after its closure, the cafe continues to deteriorate from neglect with water damage and mould combined with vandalism and graffiti seriously impacting the building and its interiors. Even though the Heritage Council of NSW had granted approval to the building’s owners for conservation and remediation works in 2020, work is yet to begin.

A not-for-profit group called Friends of the Paragon, which is dedicated to the conservation of the iconic cafe, has been carrying out a sustained campaign to save The Paragon from a potential demolition. A petition started by the group in October 2022 calling for remedial action has already garnered more than 3,800 signatures. The petition was presented last month to Blue Mountains MP and Parliamentary Secretary for Heritage, Trish Doyle, seeking the intervention of Heritage Minister Penny Sharpe to ensure the conservation and restoration works began at the earliest.

“We are encouraged by the support of a great many locals and visitors to the Mountains and the interest that continues to be shown in preserving The Paragon and seeing it returned to a place of pre-eminence in the tourism and dining opportunities in the Upper Mountains,” Friends of the Paragon executive officer Hal Ginges commented.

Speaking to the Blue Mountains Gazette, Blue Mountains National Trust chair Rod Stowe says, “It is tragic that the future of this mountain’s icon is now at serious risk. Accordingly, the National Trust strongly supports the sentiment expressed in the petition being presented by the Friends of the Paragon seeking the intervention of the Minister for Heritage to ensure that essential maintenance and conservation work is undertaken at the property as soon as possible.”

Heritage NSW had inspected the cafe back in June and was informed by Landerer that restoration works would begin in August. However, work is yet to commence on the property.

