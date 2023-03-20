Independent candidate & NSW elections once again stall proposed Northern Beaches development

Located on Morgan Road, Belrose in the Northern Beaches Local Government Area, the land, which is owned by the Metropolitan Local Aboriginal Land Council (MLALC), has thousands of years of Aboriginal heritage.

Called Lizard Rock, it is one of six sites that the MLALC plans to develop for residential housing, community, recreation and sporting facilities.

Plans by the MLALC to develop the site by clearing 44.7 hectares of bushland – equivalent to about 45 rugby fields – and building 450 homes, have over the past few months once again been opposed by the Northern Beaches Council and local residents.

In addition to bushfire risk, the local council has also expressed concern about the potential loss of a high biodiversity habitat, outdated urban design, and major impacts on waterways among others.

In a new submission to the Department of Planning and Environment, Northern Beaches Council sais the planning proposal by MLALC did not demonstrate strategic or site specific merit and should be rejected.

However, MLALC’s proposal received a boost last year ahead of Christmas when the Sydney North Strategic Planning Panel decided that the proposal should be submitted for a Gateway determination, paving the way for the proposed development to move to the next stage of planning. The Northern Beaches Council, which was offered the opportunity to accept the planning proposal authority role to prepare the planning proposal for Gateway determination by the Planning Department, has declined to do so.

The proposed Lizard Rock development has expectedly become an election issue with the Liberal Party now forced to take a stand on the issue following a tough challenge from teal candidates who oppose the project.

Northern Beaches Mayor Michael Regan, who is standing as an independent candidate from Wakehurst on the Northern Beaches, has been vehemently opposed to the Lizard Rock development, and attributes his decision to run, to the planning decision on the project.

“We need an independent voice to stop that development,” he said. “So my simple plan is to stop it. Let’s look at ways to cleverly fund it, whether it is to buy it as a State Park, give them (the MLALC) the cash up front, and save them the hassle. Or let them continue to own it and pay ongoing compensation like a lease, but the condition is, it doesn’t get developed.”

Speaking to the Manly Observer, Joeline Hackman, the so-called Teal candidate for Manly, says, “This development represents a dangerous bushfire risk in land that is not zoned for development. It’s a State planning issue – not a cultural one – and the Environment and Heritage Minister needs to demonstrate his protection and value for this site in our community.”

Planning Minister Anthony Roberts said recently that a re-elected Perrottet Liberal Government will not allow the rezoning application to proceed, given the concerns raised by the community in relation to bushfires, critical infrastructure and density.

Interestingly, early last year, he had extended his support to the MLALC’s schemes, saying, “This proposal is about Aboriginal people taking charge of using their land in ways that best supports their communities and protects their heritage.”

Liberal candidates for Pittwater, Wakehurst, Davidson and Manly have welcomed Roberts’ latest statement, emphasising their opposition to the development and underlining the need to protect the bushland for future generations.

While the Planning Department says that the MLALC’s proposals are still under consideration, the final determination is likely to take place only after the elections.

Image source: https://hikingtheworld.blog/engravings/lizard-rock-belrose/