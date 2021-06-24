The Naomi Milgrom Foundation has announced that the Living Cities Forum will make its return next month at The Edge theatre in Melbourne.

The forum centres around architecture and urban design, and will deliver a range of keynote lectures, cross-disciplinary talks and workshops over the course of the day.

The event will feature addresses from industry respected figures including author Bruce Pascoe, British philosopher Timothy Morton, Indian architect Anupama Kundoo, and Belgian designer Maarten Gielen.

The 2021 Living Cities Forum theme is ‘The Long View’—a theme that asks how different ways of perceiving and measuring time could help us to better understand, explore and solve design challenges.

The question ‘how is the climate crisis and the pandemic compelling cities to slow their growth, reduce their resources, minimise their footprints, and make us think about life outside of our own lifespans?’ will be heavily examined, as well as other questions that will arise throughout the forum.

Living Cities Forum will incorporate different concepts of time, including Australian First Nations perspectives, the deep time of geological processes, and the recursive time of non-human lifeforms.

Panelists will either appear in person at The Edge theatre, or from elsewhere in the world. The Forum doubles as an opportunity for industry professionals, students and those interested in the future outlook of our cities to network, share ideas and workshop together.

The 2021 edition of the Living Cities Forum will be held on Thursday 22 July at The Edge theatre in Federation Square, Melbourne. For tickets and information, visit livingcitiesforum.org.