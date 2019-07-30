Liverpool’s tallest commercial tower approved

Fender Katsalidis’ design for a high-rise commercial tower and heritage redevelopment in the Sydney suburb of Liverpool has been approved.

Liverpool Quarter will feature a 23-storey tower which will become the new focal point of the Liverpool gateway.

Situated on the corner of Scott and Bigge streets, the mixed-use project features 25,000sqm of new office space, 1,500sqm of co-working space, and 640sqm of retail space, including a refurbished 1888 Hotel.

“Liverpool Quarter is a landmark project that will transform the area and enhance its surrounds,” says Fender Katsalidis director Mark Curzon.

“The building will act as a regional marker welcoming one’s arrival into the city whilst creating an exciting new civic precinct celebrating its heritage.”

Strengthening the dialogue between the natural and built environments, the design draws upon the existing aesthetic of the area including Liverpool’s brick buildings, green corridors and riverbanks.

Featuring curved edges to soften its impact, the elegant tower is set to become a regional marker that has been shaped to allow sunlight to seep into the heritage precinct.

In addition to the 23-storey tower, the project comprises the refurbishment of the existing three-storey heritage New Commercial Hotel along with the construction of a two-storey building known as The Stables.

“The Stables has been designed to reflect the current heritage streetscape in terms of both scale and materiality, the lobby component of the tower also responds to this ‘two-storey’ scale as the tower floats above,” says Curzon.

The design response features plenty of ‘breathing space’ between the existing heritage New Commercial Hotel and new buildings. At the heart of the precinct will be 1,200sqm of open space that will provide greater connectivity to the city.

“The new precinct celebrates its past by embracing its unique heritage whilst encouraging community activation, pedestrian permeability and, ultimately the scale and the diversity that Liverpool deserves as a growing city,” adds Curzon.

The project is set to cater to the growing commercial demands of the area, particularly with the Western Sydney Airport approval, while the location also provides excellent connectivity to the Sydney CBD via the adjacent Liverpool train station.

“What drew us to Liverpool was the unprecedented infrastructure investment,” says Michael Hercus, director of developer Macky Corp.

“We were attracted to this site given it was opposite the train station but also because of the three-storey heritage pub that was once the gateway to the city from the river and the east. Liverpool Quarter will stand proud as the gateway to the city and the refurbished pub alongside The Stables will create a destinational food and beverage precinct.

“The people of Liverpool and the south-west deserve better. They are tired of travelling great distances to work and to experience quality food, beer and wine in a clean and safe environment. Liverpool Quarter will be a place for the people of Liverpool and the south-west to be proud of and call their own.”

Construction of the building is expected to commence in late 2019 and completion is slated for late 2021.