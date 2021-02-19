For the fourth consecutive year, Liverpool City Council have approved over $1 billion in building approvals.

Hitting a total of $1.34 billion in approvals, with $800 million of those particular approvals regionally significant buildings, the council have set their sights on continuing to approve buildings and homes that are of importance to the city and growing community within Liverpool.

Mayor Wender Waller says the momentum surrounding the property boom within the area was due to council’s decision to rezone 25 hectares of the city centre in 2018, as well as the projected population growth of the municipality which is expected to hit 300,000 in 2030.

“Significantly in 2020, construction of more than $96 million of affordable rental housing was approved, to further contribute to the existing supply of accessible housing for the community,” she says.

A $105 million, 35-storey multi use development in the city’s CBD, a $95.4 million warehouse complex in Prestons and a $93.5 million Liverpool Westfield entertainment, leisure precinct and office tower in the CBD headlined the list of developments that were approved in 2020. Many of these approvals indicate growth Liverpool is currently experiencing, and will continue to experience over the next decade.

Liverpool’s Civic Place, a collaboration between local council and Built Development also commenced its construction phase in 2020. The precinct includes new council offices and chambers, a new library and community hub, childcare facility and a new civic plaza, as well as increased council and public parking. Construction is currently on track and due to be completed between late 2022 and early 2023.

