Liverpool City Council to star in $400m fjmt-led redesign

Liverpool City Council and Built have signed an agreement to jointly develop the $400 million Liverpool Civic Place mixed-use precinct.

Designed by fjmt architects, Liverpool Civic Place on Scott Street, will provide new public spaces, community facilities and job opportunities for residents while attracting more commercial investment into the city.

Specifically, the master plan development application lodged last week will include:

New Council offices, Council Chambers and childcare occupying 17,000 sqm;

A new state-of-the-art city library occupying 5,000 sqm;

A 24-level tower to accommodate a combination of commercial, retail and education spaces;

A nine-level hotel or student accommodation building and parking

Liverpool Mayor Wendy Waller hailed the signing as a historic moment that will kick start the southern end of Liverpool, now considered Sydney’s Third CBD.

“We’re getting on with things with Built as a key partner,” Liverpool mayor Wendy Waller says: “This is a stunning complex of buildings that is going to serve the community very well.”

“We are the Airport City but we’re also a city with heart and history. I’ve always said we can grow with clever design and Liverpool Civic Place will be one of the jewels in our crown.”

“This is a great example of private sector partnering with Government to unlock opportunities within existing assets to benefit the community and attract more investment into Liverpool,” says Built managing director Brett Mason.

Liverpool City Council has committed $195m to deliver the Council assets which will include community facilities in the first stage of the project which Built will construct. Built will cover the commercial costs of the remaining stages of the project. All stages remain subject to further development application approval.

Mayor Waller says Liverpool Civic Place was part of more than $1 billion worth of major mixed-use developments in the pipeline for the city of Liverpool.

Construction on stage one of Liverpool Civic Place is expected to commence in mid-2020 and is expected to be complete by mid-2022.