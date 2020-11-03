Liverpool City Council focusses on building a brighter future

Liverpool Mayor Wendy Waller has welcomed news that two Liverpool City Council initiatives have been recognised by the 2020 Greater Sydney Planning Awards panel.

Council’s ‘Local Jobs for Local People’ initiative, established to encourage local employment growth through collaboration and by facilitating new jobs, career and education pathways, is the winner in the category of ‘Planning for jobs and skills’.

The Liverpool City Centre Public Domain Master Plan, Council’s 10-year plan to improve its city centre, was Highly Commended in the category of ‘Place-based collaboration’.

“Council’s innovative ‘Local Jobs for Local People’ initiative was established to ensure we can help retain and create jobs in the Liverpool area, reducing the need for people to travel long distances for work and helping improve quality of life for residents,” Mayor Waller said.

“Liverpool has competitive advantages in industries such as health and education, distribution and logistics, professional services and advanced manufacturing, as well as thousands of new job opportunities thanks to significant infrastructure projects including Western Sydney International Airport and the Western Sydney Aerotropolis.

“Through strategy, collaboration and the engagement of a dedicated employment officer, we are working to make sure organisations big and small see the benefits of hiring locally, tapping into our diverse, skilled workforce.

“It’s also exciting news for the Liverpool City Centre Public Domain Master Plan, Council’s 10-year vision to guide the development of public space and pave the way to a greener, more vibrant and active city centre while fostering an 18-hour economy, which has been recognised at a third award ceremony this year.

“Staff worked closely with the community through face-to-face consultations and online community feedback surveys to come up with a blueprint for our CBD that includes wider footpaths and dedicated cycleways, better lighting and furniture, more public art, street trees and vegetation.

“I’d like to extend my congratulations to the staff who worked on these important initiatives to reshape Liverpool and help enhance its reputation as a wonderful place to live, work, invest in, study and visit.”

The 2020 Greater Sydney Planning Awards ceremony was held virtually on Thursday 29 October.