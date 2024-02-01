Extensive research and the adoption of artificial intelligence has assisted James Hardie in foretelling the future of home design, with the building materials giant to reveal all of its findings at its Modern Forecast event on 29 February.

Speaking with architects, designers and key industry figures along with the research findings, James Hardie has sought to gain an understanding as to what is driving the change for the future of residential design. From there came the James Hardie Modern Homes Forecast 2024, which summarises seven home styles relevant to the Australian market.

The styles – Modern Coastal, Barn, Box Modern, Mid-Century Modern, Modern Farmhouse, Japandi and Modern Heritage – are reminiscent of a number of contemporary builds designed by architects throughout the Australian built environment. Coinciding with the campaign, a launch event on 29 February will be live streamed for the entirety of the community to view.

The Block Judge Neale Whitaker, HIA Economist Tim Reardon, BuildHer Collective Owner Rebeka Morgan and Futureflip owner Neil Hipwell will all be involved in an engaging panel discussion regarding the findings made by James Hardie.

An array of materials released by the materials entity will be made available to the public in order to assist with realising the aspirations and expectation of a professional’s clientele. This will include the Modern Homes Forecast for 2024, design handbooks for each of the styles listed above, renders, photography, plus video and how to content.