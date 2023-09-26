Lismore City Council and Landscape Architecture firm CONTEXT have released a masterplan for Lismore’s Wade Park, which will see the much-loved community park restored after it was destroyed in the 2022 floods.

The masterplan seeks to establish a framework for the 5.5 hectare site, along with a number of upgrades that will be carried out in phases. Community and resilience are the pillars of the design, with a number of recommendations made by CONTEXT regarding upgrades made to shared and inclusive play spaces, bike track facilities, seating, BBQs and picnic shelters. New accessible pathways, wayfinding and furniture will also be created, as well as accessible toilets and parking.

CONTEXT Senior Associate Baz Richards says the park has been created as an accessible entity for all members of the public, in line with the NSW Department of Planning ‘Everyone Can Play’ guidelines.

“Following extensive site surveys, detailed reviews of local planning policy, design guidelines and community consultation, our proposed framework has been tailored to the area’s unique topography and local community needs,” he says.

“A staged approach, each intervention will serve to bolster the park’s resilience to future weather events, and serve all users for years to come.”

CONTEXT Director Hamish Dounan says extensive research into the site’s natural and historic context has been critical for developing a resilient framework.

“Wade Park sits within what was once Australia’s largest expanse of lowland subtropical rainforest. Covering an area of approximately 75,000 hectares, it comprises fertile alluvial soils, which have subsequently been used for a variety of agricultural purposes. Past land-uses continue to influence the landscape, and how it responds to weather and climatic events.

“With a number of creeks feeding into Wilsons River and Leycester Creek which join at Lismore, future floods are inevitable. With this knowledge, we have curated a set of interventions that should endure for years to come.”

Existing vegetation will be retained, with new vegetation to strengthen ecological connectivity and the development of microclimates. Infrastructure investment has been earmarked away from the 1:20 year flood risk area, incorporating robust materials and finishes that will not be destroyed by water inundation. Stormwater systems will be upgraded to deal with excessive rainfall.

The masterplan has been developed alongside Parks & Leisure Australia (PLA) NSW/ACT, the City of Ryde Council, Cred Consulting, Peak Water Consulting and Armsign, with additional support from the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects (AILA) and the University of New South Wales (UNSW).

Lismore City Mayor Steve Krieg holds high hopes for the park’s restoration.

“Wade Park is one of our community’s most popular parks, but over the years the facilities have become dated and it's time to re-invigorate the park to ensure it meets the needs of the community. I would like to thank all those involved in developing the Masterplan.”

The draft masterplan is now on public exhibition at the council’s Your Say webpage for 28 days, closing on Friday 20 October. Pending final amendments, the masterplan is set to be adopted by the council on 17 November. Council hopes to fund and deliver the stages over the next three-to-five years.

Further information about the masterplan, click here.