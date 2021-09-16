Lismore is set to become the 'Newtown of the Northern Rivers' under a state 15-year plan to turn the regional city into a thriving arts and cultural centre that puts the environment and community at its core.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes says the final Lismore Regional City Action Plan 2036 focused on promoting creative industries, climate resilience, building more homes and supporting a flourishing food sector.

“Lismore is home to the highest number of artists and creatives in regional NSW and by encouraging investment in the arts we will see it transform into the Newtown of the Northern Rivers," says Stokes.

“The community wants to see more diverse and climate-conscious housing, and the plan will help achieve this in partnership with council.”

Nationals Member of the Legislative Council Ben Franklin said the plan strikes a balance between managing environmental risks while facilitating growth that showcases the best of Lismore.

“Locals know all too well how devastating ongoing heavy rainfall and flooding can be. This plan puts floodplain resilience at the forefront of future growth while taking opportunities to revitalise the waterfront,” says Franklin.

“We will bring our laneways, alleyways and arcades to life with alfresco dining, live music, pop-up stalls and by reconnecting the CBD to the river through initiatives like the Bridge to Bridge Masterplan."

The plan’s key goals and objectives will:

Promote jobs growth, leveraging new opportunities in tourism and existing employment nodes around health and education;

Provide more and different types of housing to give people greater choice;

Support Lismore as the heart of the Northern Rivers;

Deliver an accessible and vibrant city centre; and

Identify and deliver the infrastructure the city needs to make it a more attractive place for investment.

Image: Wikipedia