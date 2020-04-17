Marketing company offers free business advice for architects

Lindy Johnson Creative is offering free business development and marketing consultations for architects and designers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Consultations will provide helpful tips on how to sensitively communicate with current and potential clients during the COVID-19 crisis, promote work and secure a pipeline to new work.

Director Lindy Johnson says now is the time for architects and designers to be more visible than ever. They need to keep their existing clients close and continue to promote their work to all prospective clients.

“We know architects and designers are vital to the health and wealth of our communities. We’re 100% committed to seeing all Australian architecture and design firms survive during this testing period,” Lindy says.

“The COVID-19 pandemic will pass and you want your practice to be at the forefront of your clients’ minds. This is absolutely the time to increase your business development and marketing and have a pipeline of new work at the ready.”

Australian Institute of Architects CEO Julia Cambage says any support for architects is welcomed.

“COVID-19 is challenging many Australian architecture practices and it’s more important than ever for our members to focus on a range of professional practice activities including marketing and business development,” Julia says.

Consultations will be held via zoom or telephone on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays. They are open to any small, medium or large architecture or design practice.

Interested architecture and design practices can book here at no charge.