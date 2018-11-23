Leonard Design and ClarkeHopkinsClarke to design Fraser Property-built urban centre

West Melbourne’s Mambourin residential precinct, which will be built by Frasers Property will be designed by internationally renowned firm Leonard Design and supported locally by Melbourne’s ClarkeHopkinsClarke.

“Essentially, we were seeking an innovative design response to create a mixed-use destination that would enhance peoples’ quality of life, matched and supported by essential services, in a super-neighbourhood retail centre,” says Joanna Russell, general manager – Retail Development, Frasers Property Australia.

“More than just conceptual thinking, the designs had to be grounded in real, current, proven technology and taken through to completion of the schematic design phase of a typical project.”

“We’re very happy to have Leonard Design and Clarke Hopkins Clarke on board to apply progressive new thinking to the design of a blank canvas site in line with our vision for a vibrant, inclusive, connected and sustainable community,” she says.

Mambourin is located on the edge of the urban growth boundary in Melbourne’s expanding west, on the existing Regional Rail Link between Werribee and Wyndham Vale.

The $440 million development is set to transform 115 hectares of farm land into a thriving mixed-use community with city-style convenience that will be home to 3,500 residents.

Work on the design of the Mambourin town centre is now full steam ahead and Frasers Property anticipates unveiling a first glimpse of what’s planned in the second half of 2019, once the Urban Design Framework for the town centre is finalised in collaboration with Wyndham City Council.

John Morgan, director at Leonard Design, says the design for Mambourin’s new town centre will focus on creating a new destination that is seen as an extension of the existing community.

“The design will bring together a series of linked and legible public spaces which connect into transport hubs and pedestrian routes. This connection of spaces and transportation is something that we have found vital to the success of masterplanning projects,” Morgan says.

Plans for the Mambourin town centre include 25,000 sqm of retail floor space with a full-line supermarket, specialty stores and a cinema/entertainment precinct incorporating a diverse range of open and green spaces to activate the area and deliver elevated amenity for the whole community.

Frasers Property says it is committed to delivering a minimum 6-Star Green Star Design and As-Built community at Mambourin.

Stage one of the Mambourin town centre is expected to open in 2022.