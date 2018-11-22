Logo
Designed by Bates Smart, Lendlease unveils the king of Australia’s timber towers
Australia’s tallest engineered timber office building, Brisbane’s 25 King has officially been unveiled.
Australia’s tallest engineered timber office building, Brisbane’s 25 King has officially been unveiled.

The office tower, which was designed by Bates Smart, includes extensive use of innovative and sustainable building materials – glue laminated timber structural beams and columns and cross laminated timber floors – as well as state-of-the-art technology to deliver what is being hailed as "a true workplace of the future."

According to Lendlease, 25 King is targeting a 6 Star Green Star rating, a 5 Star NABERS Energy rating and a WELL Core & Shell rating to complement the precinct’s 6 Star Green Star – Communities rating.

John Burton, Lendlease’s managing director, Urban Regeneration says that, “25 King is the latest example of high-performance workplaces setting new benchmarks in environmentally sustainable building practices with strong connections between timber and human health within the built environment.

“The building demonstrates greener and healthier ways of working. This creates a workplace that lives and breathes a culture of collaboration providing workers with a sense of belonging,” he says.

