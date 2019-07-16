Lendlease unveils new aged care community in China

Lendlease has unveiled its first aged care project in China in Zhujiajiao, a town within the Qingpu district of Shanghai.

According to Lendlease Asia CEO Tony Lombardo, “We are excited to combine our global experience in Senior Living with our over 25 years’ presence in China, to develop new Senior Living options in greater Shanghai for Chinese Seniors. Our quality homes will be the perfect place for Seniors to enjoy their retirement years, providing safe and healthy lifestyles with a range of services in a friendly community.”

“We look forward to showcasing our first community in Qingpu, which is now under construction, with the new visitor and sales centre opening later this year,” he says.

Named ‘Ardor Gardens’, the premier aged care community will provide quality resort-like services and a healthy lifestyle for 1,300 residents in over 850 apartments and will be complete by 2021 and will also enjoy connectivity to Shanghai city centre and Shanghai International Airport.

The community will include a complete range of facilities such as recreational areas, health and wellbeing facilities, a spa, swimming pool, restaurant and a large community clubhouse. In addition to the lush greenery and extensive landscape, there will also be natural waterways, linking Ardor Gardens to the area’s heritage with inspiration drawn from Zhujiajiao’s nearby water village.

“As a new and innovative entrant into China’s senior living sector, we look forward to the opening of Ardor Gardens to set a new benchmark for future Senior Living communities across the Yangtze River Delta area,” says Lombardo.

“We believe Ardor Gardens will provide a new generation of senior living communities, catering to the growing and evolving needs of Chinese seniors,” he concludes.