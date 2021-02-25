Lendlease, the developer of Australia’s most exclusive address, One Sydney Harbour, has unveiled the Skyhome penthouses located on the top two floors of Residences Two and boasting panoramic views of Sydney.

One Sydney Harbour in Barangaroo is the second Sydney collaboration between Lendlease and Pritzker award-winning architect, Renzo Piano, who together bring their combined vision to the latest addition to the city’s skyline. The luxury apartments project also marks the third partnership between the internationally acclaimed architect and Daniel Goldberg, founder and creative director of leading design studio State of Craft, who has designed the interiors of the Skyhome penthouses. The two design visionaries had previously collaborated on The Shard and Shard Place in London in 2012.

Setting a new benchmark for luxury living, One Sydney Harbour is also home to Australia’s most expensive residence, the $140 million penthouse featuring interiors designed by State of Craft. This bespoke penthouse offering sets the tone for the design aesthetic of the new Skyhomes in Residences Two.

Located on the top two floors of Residences Two and spanning a full floor each, the Skyhomes are accessed through a private lift and range from 540-670 square metres with 3-metre high ceilings throughout. Each Skyhome will have a rooftop terrace with an entertaining space and swimming pool, with the ‘Sky Terraces’ ranging from 80-110 square metres.

“We wanted to create two unique, world-class homes in the sky that capture the essence of living high above Sydney Harbour. The experience of being in the Skyhomes was inspired by life onboard private yachts with their seamless transition from inside to outside spaces, and the feeling of freedom and elegant comfort,” Goldberg explained.

One Sydney Harbour’s interiors designed by State of Craft thoughtfully respond to the natural surrounds of Sydney, paying homage to the tower’s iconic presence and scale. Each Skyhome will be individually curated to meet the design vision of its owners.

“Luxury is often confused with opulence; our approach to luxury is very much about craftsmanship, telling the story of curation, a sense of authenticity. We wanted the interiors to be timeless, sophisticated, and smart. Craftsmanship and attention to detail is really what sets these apartments apart," Goldberg added.

Taking a delicate and refined approach to design, Piano and Goldberg have perfectly captured the essence of luxury living, and in turn, created a new landmark for the Sydney skyline.

"All places have a story to tell, you just have to listen to that story and I think Sydney has a great story to tell. We immediately started to think about these buildings being like crystals, playing one to the other. In this case I think it’s very much about this, about making something that tells the essence of this city that is about sense of lightness, a sense of light, the sense of transparency," Piano said.

“The design collaboration between Renzo Piano and Daniel Goldberg continues to bring Lendlease’s vision for One Sydney Harbour to life, setting the tone for this landmark residential offering. Following the record-breaking Residences One penthouse sale, we are now showcasing the Residences Two ‘Skyhomes’, which pay homage to Goldberg’s design expertise and luxury living vision,” said Ben Christie, head of residential, property – Lendlease.