Lendlease to lead Cox-designed $176M Cairns Convention Centre upgrade

Lendlease has been appointed by the Queensland Government to deliver stage one of the Cairns Convention Centre redevelopment project.

Designed by Cox Architecture, the $176 million Cairns Convention Centre upgrade project encompasses both expansion and refurbishment works.

Expansion plans include a new entry, space for 30 exhibitors’ booths, three meeting rooms covering a total of 420sqm, a flat floor space for 450 people, and a rooftop banqueting space for 410 people.

Refurbishment works will cover building services upgrades, new audio-visual systems, roof replacement, improved public spaces and amenities, and upgrades to food and beverage facilities.

The Cairns Convention Centre upgrade is expected to generate up to 570 jobs for the region while approximately 130 trade packages will be awarded over the life of the project. Keeping the local community in mind, the project will support opportunities for apprenticeships and trainees.

Lendlease has successfully delivered some of Australia’s most significant entertainment and convention centre projects, including the International Convention Centre Sydney and Adelaide Convention Centre.

“Leveraging our local presence and our commitment to regional Queensland, we will continue to work with industry to ensure that the engagement of local sub-contractors and suppliers on the Cairns Convention Centre project will be optimised to deliver long-term economic benefit to the region,” Lendlease general manager – Building Queensland, Brad Protheroe says.

“Importantly, we are partnering with Queensland Government to create more jobs in local communities for women, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, the long-term unemployed and apprentices as part of the project’s delivery.”

The upgrade works are expected to begin in May 2020 with the redeveloped convention centre to formally open in 2022.