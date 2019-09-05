Lendlease to deliver Townsville RAAF base

Lendlease has secured a contract with the Department of Defence to deliver the LAND 4502 Project at RAAF Base Townsville.

The project includes the construction of new facilities and infrastructure, and upgrading of some of the existing facilities, to support three additional Chinook Helicopters (CH-47F) for 5th Aviation Regiment at RAAF Base Townsville.

Dale Connor, CEO Building Australia says the appointment reinforced Lendlease’s local Defence capability and commitment to the Townsville region.

“With the support of Defence, we have developed a Local Industry Capability Plan for the LAND 4502 Project that not only identifies subcontract, employment and training opportunities, but also ensures that wherever possible, the project spend is directed into the local economy,” he says.

“Our recent work on the Replacement Chinook Facilities Project at RAAF Base Townsville injected around $39 million into the local economy, with 72 percent of subcontract packages being awarded to local businesses.”

Work on the LAND 4502 Project has commenced and is due for completion in late 2020.