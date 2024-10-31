Lendlease is set to offer more high-quality waterfront residences to complete its Collins Wharf precinct with an additional 915 apartments approved by the Victorian Department of Transport and Planning.

“Collins Wharf reflects our commitment to deliver high-quality housing in prime Melbourne locations and this approval enables over 915 new homes and public spaces to complete this highly sought after precinct,” Daniel Dugina, Executive Director Development, Lendlease says.

“The approval of the final stage of Collins Wharf will help support the ongoing demand we are experiencing in the area, as buyers seek opportunities to live near some of the world’s best food, arts, sport and entertainment in Melbourne while enjoying a waterfront lifestyle.”

The Minister for Planning has granted the approval of three new buildings, providing planning certainty for the completion of the Collins Wharf precinct located at 915-1055 Collins Street. The precinct will feature six residential developments once complete.

The first of the three additional developments is designed by Ewert Leaf & Kennon architects and will feature 349 apartments spanning 28 levels. The second and third developments are designed by Architectus with one comprising 375 apartments and 28 levels, and the final offering 191 apartments spanning 16 levels.

Additionally, planning approval has been received for a neighbouring public park designed by Aspect Studios that will feature over 1,500sqm of open space including a large central lawn surrounded by a terraced timber lounge and native planting overlooking the Yarra River.

The Collins Wharf precinct continues to be in high demand as it offers the best of city and waterfront living with uninterrupted views of Victoria Harbour towards the city or the Yarra River across to Port Phillip Bay.

The approval follows the success of the flagship No. 1 Collins Wharf development completed by Lendlease in 2019.

Construction has commenced on the second development, Regatta after achieving over 80 per cent in pre-sales and earmarked for completion in 2026. The third known as Ancora has reached over 40 per cent sold since launching in April this year and scheduled for completion in 2027.

Once complete, Lendlease will deliver over 5,000 homes in total to Victoria Harbour and over 6,500 homes to the Docklands, including residences in the Melbourne Quarter precinct, across build-to-sell and build-to-rent apartments.