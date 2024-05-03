Lendlease has pulled back the covers on its latest waterfront development, the Warren and Mahoney-designed Ancora at Collins Wharf, located in Melbourne’s Docklands precinct.

Comprising 303 residences throughout 28 storeys, the luxury development captures vignettes across each of its frontages, including Victoria Harbour or the Yarra River across to Port Phillip Bay, while sitting in close proximity to Melbourne’s CBD.

276 of the 303 residences are classed as being part of the Waterfront Collection, which boast high quality fixtures and fittings, contemporarily-styled interiors and efficient floorplates designed to maximise natural light. The remaining 27 form part of the Premier Collection, a range of townhouses, penthouses and large-scale penthouses.

“Ancora at Collins Wharf is the next stage of our ongoing commitment to deliver more housing in prime locations in Melbourne, with the precinct stretching the city’s famed Collins Street further westwards to engage with the water, connecting its maritime past with the contemporary vibrancy of the city,” says Daniel Dugina, Executive Director, Development Lendlease.

Future occupants will benefit from hotel-style amenities, including a concierge, private dining room, pool, spa, sauna, steam room, gym and multi-purpose rooms, as well as First Nations-inspired landscaped rooftop terraces on levels 4 and 16.

Over 5,000 sqm of new green space is being developed at Collins Wharf to coincide with the development. Designed by Openwork, the public space is directly inspired by First Nations cultural narratives, comprising Indigenous plants, workout and fitness stations, covered seating areas, play zones and wide open green spaces.

Warren and Mahoney have designed the precinct to be all-electric, and are targeting a 5-star Green Star accreditation. Construction is due to commence later this year with completion earmarked for 2027.