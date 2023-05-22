Lendlease has held an official ceremony to coincide with the breaking of ground at its new build-to-rent precinct, Exhibition Quarter, at Brisbane Showgrounds.

Attended by Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers (pictured below left), the project is one of what is expected to be many BTR projects built nationwide in the wake of the Federal Budget. Developed by Lendlease and QuadReal Property Group, the tower will comprise 443 residences in a range of layouts, with the tower spanning 37 levels.

“Exhibition Quarter marks the commencement of our build-to-rent capability in Australia as we bring our global experience to the emerging sector, creating one of the few global build-to-rent platforms,” says Lendlease Australia CEO Dale Connor (pictured above right).

A number of amenities and communal spaces will be integrated within the building, including a 25m lap pool with beach edge, fully equipped gym, outdoor spa retreat, yoga room as well as podcast and music recording studios, BBQ pavilion, coworking amenities, dog wash facilities and resident lounges.

A 24-hour concierge, 225 car spaces and 471 bike spaces will also be provided in the new building. Connor says he is excited by the potential developments made possible by the Federal Government’s build-to-rent stance.

“We commend the Federal Government’s recent build-to-rent policy reforms, which will help create a more viable build-to-rent sector and we look forward to playing our role in boosting the supply of high-quality, long-term rentals in the Australian market.”

In keeping with Lendlease’s sustainability commitments, the building will be fully electric, enabling it to be 100 per cent powered by renewable electricity, and will target a 5 Star Green Star Buildings Version 1 rating.

Completion is expected late 2025.