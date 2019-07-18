Lendlease announces new solar farm in the NT

Lendlease in partnership with Capella Capital has announced a new solar contract with the Department of Defence.

The project will deliver two new solar farms at Department of Defence sites in the Northern Territory – Robertson Barracks and RAAF Base Darwin, servicing the energy requirements of those facilities and provide energy security.

The engineering, procurement and construction works will be delivered by Lendlease including the design of the solar array and battery storage solution, procurement, installation and commissioning of the of the system. Lendlease will also operate and maintain the system.

Work is scheduled to begin in the next two months and completion expected in the first quarter of 2020.

According to Toby Matthews, managing director Lendlease Services, “This critical infrastructure will support a broader Defence program to ensure long term energy security over their facilities.”

“This project is also a good demonstration of Lendlease’s growing expertise in battery, renewable and energy solutions,” says Edward Hart, director, Capella Capital.

According to Allan O’Connor, Defence Renewable Energy & Energy Security Program manager, “The NT Solar Power Purchase Agreement project is the first solar PPA undertaken by Defence and will provide up to 40 percent of Robertson Barracks and RAAF Darwin’s electricity requirements via approximately 14MW of solar across the two sites.