Leagues Club to be transformed into ‘nature-inspired play space’

The field of the Central Coast Leagues Club in Gosford will undergo a $10 million transformation into a nature-inspired play space with water play and sensory experiences for people of all ages.

Minister for planning and housing Anthony Roberts has hailed the concept as a watershed moment in the revitalisation of Gosford as the Central Coast capital.

“As outlined in the Government Architect of NSW’s Gosford Urban Design Framework that I released in October 2018, a regional play space has the potential to attract both locals and tourists, and to capitalise on the strong employment and residential growth in the area,” says Roberts.

According to Roberts, the concept plan displays a ground-breaking style of immersive nature play for the community to enjoy.

“These plans are next level - we are going beyond structured playgrounds with soft fall and slippery slides - we’re looking at a living, breathing bushland ecosystem that complements the park’s proximity to the waterfront,” he says.

“There’s a strong focus on ‘wild play’ areas, where kids can splash around, get their hands dirty and explore a natural bushland setting. The centrepiece of the park will be a community hub, modelled on a Bungul (dancing) ground, designed in close collaboration with the Darkinjung Local Aboriginal Land Council (Darkinjung).

“The detailed design will include things that the community told us they wanted to see, including dozens of new trees, open space for people to continue to play footy or other casual sports, walkways, picnic areas, toilet amenities and lighting. We’re also continuing to work with the Darkinjung to ensure that the space is embedded with Indigenous culture, sharing their stories and connection with the region.”

Revitalisation of Gosford City Centre as the regional capital of a healthy, prosperous and connected Central Coast, is a key ministerial priority of the Central Coast Regional Plan 2036.